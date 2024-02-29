Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Onsemi Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Onsemi in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

