Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Decreased by Analyst

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

