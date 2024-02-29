Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at $55,309,073.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at $55,309,073.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,611 shares of company stock worth $1,082,751 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

