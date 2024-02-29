Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Palomar in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Palomar stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. Palomar has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.15.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, insider Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $51,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $113,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $61,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,109.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,645. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 88,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,150,000 after purchasing an additional 85,329 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

