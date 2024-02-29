Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Nordson in a report issued on Sunday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.43.

Read Our Latest Report on NDSN

Nordson Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $266.96 on Tuesday. Nordson has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $275.67. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 48.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 68.4% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.