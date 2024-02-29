Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Issued By Zacks Research

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.92. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $21.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

TMO stock opened at $572.03 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $593.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.11. The firm has a market cap of $218.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,277 shares of company stock worth $16,886,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

