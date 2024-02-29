Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Increased by Analyst

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $36.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $35.51. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $149.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2024 earnings at $56.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $154.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $40.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $58.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $167.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $189.10 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZO. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,001.88.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $3,016.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,696.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,613.77. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,017.31.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.