Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Empire (TSE:EMP) Cut by Analyst

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Empire in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS.
Empire Price Performance
Empire has a 12-month low of C$23.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.49.
Empire Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
About Empire
Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.
