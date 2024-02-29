Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Quaker Chemical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Quaker Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

KWR opened at $197.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.44 and its 200-day moving average is $178.81. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $138.67 and a 52-week high of $221.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quaker Chemical announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

