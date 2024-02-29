Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 751,938 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 481.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751,938 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.42% of Caesars Entertainment worth $42,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,006 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,167,000 after acquiring an additional 901,884 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CZR

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.