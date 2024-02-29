Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 333.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,071 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of Amdocs worth $38,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $91.07 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

