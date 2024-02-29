Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 118,721 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1,294.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $36,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $2,822,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 53.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 469,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,625,000 after acquiring an additional 163,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $286.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,866. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

