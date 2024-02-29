Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 248,634 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Ingersoll Rand worth $50,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $72.25. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,011 shares of company stock worth $2,539,859. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

