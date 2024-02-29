Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,299 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $37,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after acquiring an additional 222,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,372,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,055,000 after purchasing an additional 55,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 147.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.90.

Get Our Latest Report on JAZZ

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.