Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1,494.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,047 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $56,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Shares of PWR opened at $238.58 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $241.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

