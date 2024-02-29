Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $43.77 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,719 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $43,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

