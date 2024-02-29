Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $51.19 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,772 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.63% of MarketAxess worth $51,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.89.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.6 %

MKTX opened at $212.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.27 and a 200-day moving average of $241.14. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

