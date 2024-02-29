Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $48.97 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 616,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in DoorDash by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,584 shares of company stock worth $49,171,330. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.87. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

