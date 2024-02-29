Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 358,121 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,714 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,121 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $37,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,801,000 after purchasing an additional 683,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 227.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,110,000 after purchasing an additional 676,100 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $2.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

