Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 83,286 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 112.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.50% of TopBuild worth $39,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.78.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $391.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $184.50 and a 1-year high of $414.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.33 and its 200 day moving average is $311.65.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

