R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,521,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 4,170,366 shares.The stock last traded at $14.79 and had previously closed at $13.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Morgan Stanley raised R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.89, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $75,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $42,539,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 549.7% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,673,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,454 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 70,366.3% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,277 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

