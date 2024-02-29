Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Monday.

Get Rainbow Rare Earths alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

About Rainbow Rare Earths

LON:RBW opened at GBX 12 ($0.15) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.22. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 1-year low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 18 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of £75.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.53.

(Get Free Report)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.