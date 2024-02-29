Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Monday.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
