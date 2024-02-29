Raymond James Boosts 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$6.00

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.
In other news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
