Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

