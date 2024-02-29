Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Five9 (FIVN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) recently:
- 2/22/2024 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $93.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2024 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2024 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2024 – Five9 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/15/2024 – Five9 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2024 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2024 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Five9 Stock Performance
Five9 stock opened at $60.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 0.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
