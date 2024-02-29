Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NMI (NMIH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NMI (NASDAQ: NMIH):

2/19/2024 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2024 – NMI had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – NMI had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – NMI had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – NMI was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2024 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NMI Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.25. 110,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,556. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get NMI Holdings Inc alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

Institutional Trading of NMI

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 332,750 shares of company stock worth $9,974,910. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.