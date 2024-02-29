Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 115.90 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 115.90 ($1.47) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $76.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

LON:RKT opened at GBX 4,995 ($63.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.88, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,617.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,620.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,629.13. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,973 ($63.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,570 ($83.33).

Insider Activity

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Shannon Eisenhardt sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,380 ($68.24), for a total transaction of £70,531.80 ($89,461.95). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

