Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 115.90 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 115.90 ($1.47) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $76.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

LON:RKT opened at GBX 4,995 ($63.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.88, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,617.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,620.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,629.13. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,973 ($63.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,570 ($83.33).

Insider Activity

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Shannon Eisenhardt sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,380 ($68.24), for a total transaction of £70,531.80 ($89,461.95). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Read More

Dividend History for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.