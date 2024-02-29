Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 137.15% from the stock’s current price.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.59. 358,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,723. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $117.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 80.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

