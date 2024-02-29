Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 5,000 Shares

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £6,600 ($8,371.39).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 1,000 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £1,260 ($1,598.17).

On Friday, January 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 604,599 shares of Redcentric stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £761,794.74 ($966,254.11).

On Friday, January 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 13,031 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £16,419.06 ($20,825.80).

On Friday, January 5th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 5,815 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £7,385.05 ($9,367.14).

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 1,542 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £1,958.34 ($2,483.94).

On Friday, December 22nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 49,000 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £60,760 ($77,067.48).

On Tuesday, December 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,909 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £8,705.34 ($11,041.78).

On Tuesday, December 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,623 shares of Redcentric stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £8,344.98 ($10,584.70).

On Friday, December 8th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 55,945 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £71,050.15 ($90,119.42).

Redcentric Trading Up 0.9 %

LON:RCN opened at GBX 132.68 ($1.68) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £209.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6,575.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40. Redcentric plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 144 ($1.83). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.17.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

Redcentric Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

