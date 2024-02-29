Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,437.86% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Redfin updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 2,160,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,993. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. Redfin has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00.

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Redfin by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Redfin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Redfin by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

