Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after buying an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after buying an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:RSG traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.19. 193,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,596. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.58 and a twelve month high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.32.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 11.57%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

