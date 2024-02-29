Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $209.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.83.

RSG stock opened at $185.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.32. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $126.58 and a twelve month high of $192.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

