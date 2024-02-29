Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, Request has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $116.71 million and $5.72 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00014931 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00016022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,841.00 or 0.99823756 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001147 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00180369 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008081 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11739132 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $5,833,073.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

