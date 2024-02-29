Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mercury Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mercury Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Mercury Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $197.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 9.54%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,092.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,092.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $50,150.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,476.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,133 shares of company stock worth $398,311 and have sold 3,741 shares worth $112,209. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

