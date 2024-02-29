Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 70.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 70.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

