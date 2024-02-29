Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on QSR. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.30.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.59. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $107,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $107,720.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,074 shares of company stock valued at $31,405,529. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.