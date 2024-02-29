Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $6.15. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 1,342,623 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RVNC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 38.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 21.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $605.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

