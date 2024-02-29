Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.
Revolve Group Stock Up 22.0 %
RVLV stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 2.06. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,458,000 after buying an additional 1,430,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,961,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,310,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after buying an additional 122,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after buying an additional 176,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 206.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after buying an additional 666,366 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
