RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) PT Raised to GBX 4,000 at Royal Bank of Canada

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($43.13) to GBX 4,000 ($50.74) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.20) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RHIM

RHI Magnesita Stock Up 0.8 %

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

LON:RHIM traded up GBX 28 ($0.36) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,702 ($46.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,771. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,486.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.54. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 2,034 ($25.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,810 ($48.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,415.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,030.

(Get Free Report)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.