RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) PT Raised to GBX 4,000 at Royal Bank of Canada

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($43.13) to GBX 4,000 ($50.74) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.20) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday.
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.
