Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 29,500 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $17,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 71,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $67.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

