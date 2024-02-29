Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 241,501 iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 241,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,000. iShares Global Industrials ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 7.67% of iShares Global Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 79,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,868,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EXI traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.39 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.32.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

