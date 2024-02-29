Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 150,303 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,007,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,303 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 8.14% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $73,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.22. 278,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,107. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

