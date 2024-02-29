Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 2,492,469 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492,469 shares during the period. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF makes up 0.9% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $56,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KXI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,022,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,081,000 after purchasing an additional 266,459 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 221,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock remained flat at $59.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,409. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.57. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $64.74.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

