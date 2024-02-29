Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 75,386 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,386 shares during the period. iShares Global Healthcare ETF accounts for 2.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 3.86% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $147,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 232.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.06. 33,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,402. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

