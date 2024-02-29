Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 111.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 60.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,164 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $4,313,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $749.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,903. The firm has a market cap of $712.51 billion, a PE ratio of 130.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $794.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $666.05 and a 200 day moving average of $607.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

