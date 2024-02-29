Ripio Credit Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32,012.73 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $32,012.73 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00015070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00015868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,772.66 or 1.00001426 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001143 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.00181210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008077 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000602 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00232482 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $32,222.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

