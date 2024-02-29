Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $16.02 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $16.53.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

