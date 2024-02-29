Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 41,666 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,671,639.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,209,180.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $8,830,000.00.

On Monday, February 12th, David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

