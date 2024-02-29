Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $10.50 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.94.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $12.01 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 9.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 72,465 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

