Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $31,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 1,414,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $245,541,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $543.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $543.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.65. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

